BOZEMAN – Trapping has begun for research in the Custer Gallatin National Forest as part of the ongoing efforts to monitor the grizzly bear population in Yellowstone.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the trapping is on the Hebgen Lake drainage basin in the Hebgen Lake Ranger District.

The efforts are required under the Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Geological Survey is working to inform the public of the trapping. The work will begin on Saturday and will go through the end of August.

Those working on the project include biologists, with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

The trapping areas will be marked clearly with warning signs at the major access points. FWP said it’s critical the public be mindful of the signs. Do not venture into the areas marked with the warning signs.

The monitoring of the grizzlies includes a number of activities; they help in the recovery of the bears in the Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Biologists use road kill to bait the bears. FWP reported that once the bears are caught they are handled in accordance with the strict protocols developed by the IGBST

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts call the IGBST hotline at 406-994-6675.