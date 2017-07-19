Boeing says its MH-139 helicopter will be on display at the Flight over the Falls Airshow.

The MH-139 is the aircraft that Boeing has proposed replace the Air Force’s UH-1N “Huey” helicopter fleet.

According to Boeing, the Air Force is looking to purchase up to 84 new helicopters to replace the Hueys.

Boeing says the Huey entered service in the 1970’s and that the Air Force uses the helicopters to help protect intercontinental ballistic missiles and transport U.S. government and security forces.

The Flight Over the Falls is billed as Montana’s Military Open House. It July 22nd and 23rd at the Montana Air National Guard ramp at the Great Falls International Airport.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform.

Flight Over the Falls is co-hosted by the Montana Air National Guard and the Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Entry to the air show is free.