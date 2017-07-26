A Great Falls bookkeeper who spent the nearly half a million dollars she embezzled on lavish purchases was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Her purchases included NCAA Final Four tickets, Victoria’s Secret and extravagant vacations to Miami where she rented a Ferrari.

Natalee Christine Crumley was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Great Falls to 38 months in federal prison. She was ordered to pay about $426,000 in restitution.

Crumley began working as a bookkeeper in 2014 at Junkermier, Clark Campanella, Stevens P.C., which is a firm that provides Certified Public Accountant and business advisory services throughout Montana.

Her duties included providing bookkeeping services for Anderson Glass Doors and Windows and Doors & Hardware Unlimited, Inc.

For roughly a year, Crumley forged more than 100 checks and embezzled close to $426,000 from Anderson Glass and Doors by manipulating the date she entered into the books.

According to court documents, Crumley spent the money on personal furniture and clothes, vacations to four different states and a significant amount of money at Victoria’s Secret. Crumley also spent more than $14,000 on NCAA Final Four tickets, according to court documents.

The bank notified the owner of Doors & Hardware about suspicious activity within the company’s checking account in August of 2016. The owner then reviewed the accounts because the “business appeared to be unexpectedly hemorrhaging money,” court documents said.

Though Crumley was caught embezzling the funds, one of the victims was referenced in court documents as saying the case could have ended differently.

“I could have just as easily gone out of business, lost everything I own, laid off my employees, and put them on unemployment, for no other reason than Natalee wanted to have a good time with her friends by taking what wasn’t hers to take,” said the victim.