A 38-year-old woman from Boulder was killed in a rollover accident north of Whitehall on Friday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper James Beck told MTN News the crash happened on Whitetail Road north of Interstate 90 when she lost control of her pickup truck shortly before 8 a.m.

The vehicle rolled over two to three times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP reported the woman had recently moved to the area from Alaska and was on her way to work when the crash occurred. The victim was wearing the lap portion of her seatbelt, but not the shoulder strap portion of the belt at the time of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.

MTN’s John Emeigh