HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was seated as the vice chairman of the National Governors Association last week at its summer meeting in Providence, Rhode Island.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada is the chairman of the organization for the coming year. Bullock will be seated as chairman next summer.

The NGA is a bipartisan organization of the nation’s governors through which they develop public policy and share solutions to improve state government.

Bullock, a Democrat, says he’s pleased that his fellow governors trust him to help lead the organization. He says the group will work across party lines to help grow the economy, create more jobs and protect families’ quality of life.

During the 2017 NGA summer meeting, governors discussed international trade, the opioid epidemic, apprenticeship and work-based learning, cybersecurity, and innovation.