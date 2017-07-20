HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday will name a new chief of staff, who has national political experience, MTN News has learned.

The Democratic governor’s new chief of staff will be Tom Lopach, a Helena native who’s spent much of his career in Washington, D.C., including executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2015 and 2016.

The news of Lopach’s hire comes just two days after it was revealed that Bullock, a Democrat, has formed a political action committee that can raise money for a possible run for federal office.

Bullock said Tuesday he’s concentrating on his “dream job” as governor, and that the Big Sky Values PAC will pay for expenses he incurs while traveling to out-of-state events. He declined to say whether he’s running for any particular office in the future, but said he believes Montana “has an important voice to lend to the national discussion of how to get things done.”

Sources have told MTN News that Bullock may consider a challenge to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., in 2020. The New York Times also reported on Monday that Bullock may even be looking at running for president in 2020.

Bullock won re-election to a second term as governor last November and can’t run for a third term in 2020, because of state term limits.

Lopach, who starts his new job next month, will replace Bullock’s current chief of staff Tracy Stone-Manning, who is leaving to become associate vice president of the National Wildlife Federation in Missoula.

Lopach currently works for Subject Matter, a communications and lobbying firm in Washington, D.C. He was chief of staff for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester from 2010 to 2014, and led the DSCC while Tester was chair in 2015 and 2016.

Lopach also has worked as finance director for the DSCC and senior vice president of congressional affairs for the U.S. Export-Import Bank.