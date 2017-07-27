Butte is getting fired up for Evel Knievel Days which opens Thursday in Uptown.

The event will showcase daredevils and motorcycle stunt riders throughout the three-day festival.

“We’ve got five phenomenal riders coming. Some of them are winners of Nitro Games, some are winners of X Games. We’ve got the kids’ area. We’ve got an aerial assault team which is an extreme trampoline group. We’ve got some base jumpers that are jumping off a crane,” said Evel Knievel Days President Stephen Coe.

Returning this year is the Cossack Precision Drill Team.

“They ride vintage motorcycles and they’ll stack themselves up in a pyramid and ride around in a circle on these bikes and they’re a lot of fun,” said Coe. “What they do is amazing on those bikes.”

Knievel certainly was a figure who was larger than life. That’s why organizers try to put on a festival each year that lives up to the legend.

“Evel was a legacy and icon, he always pushed to the extreme and we want to get people out here this year to live that legacy, to get kids out here and push the limits, learn to be outside, jump the bikes, get on the skateboard,” said Executive Board Member Melissa Huston.

Or at least watch other people push the limits.

The festival opens at noon on Thursday at the Original Mine Yard. The event is free to the public.

MTN’s John Emeigh