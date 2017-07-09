KALISPELL (MTN) – Sanders County Sheriff’s Office deputies are evacuating cabins and homes threatened by the Lazier Creek 3 Fire which is burning near the Bend Guard Station.

Fire managers report the blaze grew from 80 acres Sunday morning to 400 acres by 8:45 p.m., and it continues to actively burn grass and brush.

There are several other fires that were sparked Friday afternoon by lightning. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports that the blazes are scattered throughout the Pleasant Valley, Happy’s Inn, ACM and Fisher River areas.

A Type 2 Team has been ordered to manage the fires and will be arriving on Monday, July 10.

The Rogers Mountain fire is burning 50 acres several miles northwest of Happy’s Inn. The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber on steep slopes. Single Engine Air Tankers are working the fire and Heavy Air Tankers are on order for Monday.

Pre-evacuation notices have been recommended for the communities north of U.S. Highway 2 and northwest of Happy’s Inn meaning that there is a fire in the area that may require evacuation.

The DNRC reports firefighters are working hard to contain multiple fires using engines, water tenders, and helicopters. Heavy Air Tankers and Super Scoopers have been ordered. Fires are in various percentages of containment. A helibase has been established at Lost Prairie for aircraft assigned to the fire.

The Northwest Land Office has seen 20 new fires in the past 48 hours.

Mark Thorsell reporting