GREAT FALLS – Officials at the Calumet refinery in Great Falls are investigating a possible small leak in the Missouri River.

A press release from Calumet on Thursday evening says that the City of Great Falls notified them at 2:55 p.m. of a sheen on the Missouri River south of the refinery.

The refinery is located near the intersection of Smelter Avenue and the 9th Street Bridge.

When Calumet examined the city storm water outfall, oily liquid was found among the rip-rap under the drain.

Calumet employees collected a sample and are testing it to identify the material.

To contain the sheen, Calumet has deployed an oil-absorbent boom at the site and is deploying booms in the river.

Calumet officials have not yet determined how large the sheen is.

Last month, around a cup and a half of diesel fuel made its way into the river through a storm drain.

We do not yet know if this incident is related to or similar to last month’s.

We will update you when we get more information.