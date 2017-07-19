HELENA – Helena area high school students are sharing their love of science at youth camps this summer.

Put on by the Capital High Science Club; the summer camps offer an introductory look at subjects like biology, programming, and physics for elementary and middle school students.

The goal of the camp is to educate future scientists, by showing them firsthand how science is fun.

Capital High students run the program, all proceeds going directly to the Science Club.

Organizers told KTVH that they love that the camps are so popular and that their favorite part is working with the kids.

“I just love working with the kids,” said Capital Senior Cody Tofflemire. “Their excitement is really—it brings it to life and makes it all worth it.”

Capital High science teacher Sarah Urban said that it’s awesome to see her students bond with the younger kids.

For more information about the camps click here.