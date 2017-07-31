(HELENA) As the J.C. Penney store in Helena’s Capital Hill Mall closes its doors, the owners of the mall say they’re still not sure what their next steps will be.

Monday was the last day of operations for the store, one of more than 100 the retailer decided close earlier this year. But J.C. Penney still holds a lease on that space until the middle of 2019.

David Kimball, of Kimball Investment Company, said Monday he’s working on an agreement with the retailer that could include terminating the lease early. He said it’s not clear yet what that agreement will look like.

J.C. Penney was the last store open in the mall. There is still a casino operating there.

Story continues below



Kimball Investment, based in Salt Lake City, purchased the 13-acre mall from a California firm last year.

David Kimball said he hoped to fully renovate the building and attract outlet stores to open there. But he said the retailers he’s talked to aren’t interested in the Helena.

“The market doesn’t seem to be big enough to attract those type of stores to that area right now,” he said.

Kimball said his company has had discussions with some potential tenants who are interested in the former Dillard’s store on the east end of the mall, but those talks are in very early stages.

“We don’t have a clear direction as to what we’re going to do with the whole property,” he said. “Hopefully, by this fall, by September, I’ll have a good direction if we keep it.”

Capital Hill Mall is Kimball Investment’s only property in Montana. David Kimball said the company hasn’t decided yet whether to redevelop it themselves or try to sell it off.