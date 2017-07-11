Charges have been filed against the father of the infant who died in a crash west of Bozeman on Friday.

Florin Dumitru, 18 years old, has been charged with careless driving, driving with a suspended license, and failure to provide proof of insurance.

His bond was set at $1,605 and he must appear in Justice Court by July 17.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dumitru was driving west on Interstate 90 near Logan when the vehicle rolled several times.

The five-month-old baby and the baby’s mother were both ejected from the vehicle. They were both taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where the baby died.

There is no word on the condition of the mother.

We will update you if we get more information.