The Chinn Fire south of White Sulphur Springs sparked on Friday and being investigated as a human-caused fire.

The fire is located near the Black Butte subdivision south of White Sulphur Springs. The fire perimeter is located south of US Highway 12 and west of US Highway 89, approximately 12 miles south of White Sulphur Springs

There have been no reported injuries as of Sunday evening.

Crews are working with air resources, mostly helicopters, to drop fire retardant and water on the fire.

The fire is estimated to have burned 7,098 acres.

Fire officials say that it is about 75% contained as of Sunday evening, and there are 125 personnel assigned to the fire.

“This can be taken as a lesson learned for all other residents in the region. As fire season continues to be hot, dry, and windy, we can expect more fires so residents of the area really need to be prepared, they need to have a plan in place now so that if a fire does start they can evacuate in little to no notice,” said Hailey Graf, Incident Commander for Chinn Fire.

People who are concerned about the Chinn Fire may call 406 547 2400 for updated information.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message on Facebook on Sunday morning:

Yesterday the Chinn fire burned to Hwy 89, but did not cross the highway. There is a dozer line around a large part of the fire. At this time there are no structures threatened. All highways in Meagher County are open. The only road closed is Mayn Creek Road in Black Butte Subdivision.

If feel that you have to stop and look at the fire, please pull all the way off of the highway. There will be a lot of fire equipment using the highway, so please keep an eye out for them.

We are under a RED FLAG WARNING again today, so no open burning is allowed.