The Meagher Co. Sheriff’s Office says a fire about 10 miles south of White Sulphur Springs has burned 1,000 acres.

The Chinn Fire was reported around 5:30 pm Friday at the Black Butte subdivision.

The Meagher Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday the fire could impact U.S. 89 South from the 9 mile Y to Ringling. The area is under an advisory and could close with little or no warning.

Firefighters are focusing on structure protection. One camper and one small structure were lost overnight. More resources are en route. Aircraft are attacking the fire.

Story continues below



Black Butte Subdivision has been closed to the public.

The Meagher Co. Sheriff’s office says if anyone owns property in the area they should call 406-547-3397 for updates.