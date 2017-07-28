GREAT FALLS – The Lodgepole Complex fires have scorched a devastating amount of land and feed for livestock owners, willand now, Montana farmers and ranchers are coming together to help those affected.

The fires have burned more than 270,000 acres and destroyed at least 16 homes in Garfield County and the surrounding area.

CHS Nutrition staff say volunteers will drive four semi trucks filled with more than 130 tons of donated feed to the area on Saturday.

Staff said the idea of gathering donations started at the feed plant earlier this week.

“Started probably on Tuesday, we come into the plant in the morning and just kind of said it would be cool to do something,” said CHS Nutrition Feed Consultant Nick Courville. “And it just kind of put the wheels in motion where enough people, the staff in the plant, was rearin’ to go and then donations from our dealers just started coming in.”

Since then, the company and its clients have collected more than 260,000 pounds of multi-species feed.

CHS employees say they have been amazed by the generosity so far as they work to help fellow livestock owners devastated by the fires.

“It’s just been really awesome to see how giving our state of Montana, and our community is to wanting to help others in need,” said CHS Nutrition Sales Manager David Miller.

Both Miller and Courville said they would continue to collect donations. Those interested can contact CHS Nutrition at 800-823-2322.