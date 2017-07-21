MISSOULA – Many are mourning the loss of a 19-year-old Missoula man who was killed while fighting a wildlands fire near Seeley Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Those close to him said the young man was loved and respected by many, and his loss is another reminder just how dangerous firefighting can be.

19-year-old Trenton Johnson was working for Grayback Forestry in Missoula when they were dispatched to help with a fire in the Lolo National Forest. During the fight, he was struck by a fallen tree and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Grayback Forestry President Mike Wheelock traveled from Merlin, Ore. to Missoula Thursday morning to deliver the sad news, and offer some details on what led to Johnson’s untimely death.

Wheelock says a 10-person team was dispatched to a half-acre lightning caused wildfire in the Seeley Lake Ranger District around 10:30 a.m.

While fighting the fire, four crew members were in the area where the tree fell. Those who were there said it happened in an instant.

“The wording I heard was that it was like a lightning bolt. They just heard a crack and that was it. Three of them were able to get out of the way and Trenton did not,” Wheelock said.

Wheelock said Johnson was working with an experienced crew who followed all required procedures including proper communication, escape routes and lookout points.

This was only the second fire Johnson had worked on in his young career, assisting with a Utah fire earlier this summer. Johnson was a standout athlete at Hellgate High School and a second-year student at Montana State University.

Wheelock said the team is taking the loss hard.

“Greyback’s crew’s up here are very tight and close knit. And I know they’re just all devastated by this. And we go to fires all over the United States. We all wear green and yellow and when one falls we all come together. It doesn’t matter whether you’re contracted or a federal employee,” Wheelock said.

Wheelock said unfortunately, falling trees injure, and even kill many firefighters each year. He said it serves as another reminder of the sacrifice that is made to fight these dangerous disasters.

“We just ask that you keep the family in your prayers and the fellow workers,” Wheelock said. “And all the firefighters that are out there right now on the line.”

The incident will be investigated internally, and also by OSHA.

Wheelock said plans for a community memorial service are still in progress. We will bring you updates when we know more.

MTN’s Don Fisher