HELENA – Lewis and Clark Co. Coroner Bryan Backeberg has identified the victim of Saturday night’s fatal shooting in Helena.

Backeberg said 23-year-old Katherine Spencer, of Helena, died after being transported to St. Peter’s Hospital from the scene of a shooting in front of 29 12th Ave.

An autopsy has been done, but the cause of death is still pending.

Helena Police arrested 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with Deliberate Homicide and Tampering with Evidence.

Schneider is being held in the Lewis and Clark County Jail.