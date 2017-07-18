(HELENA) Lewis and Clark County leaders are moving forward with a plan to charge landowners in the Helena Valley to help pay for flood prevention projects.

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to create the Helena Valley Flood Mitigation Rural Improvement District. It includes almost 1,700 lots, mostly in the area bounded by Interstate 15, John G Mine Road, Green Meadow Drive and Buffalo Road.

The resolution commissioners approved did not immediately put any new charges on properties in the district. That will require a second vote, expected next month.

County leaders have proposed a $100 special assessment on each lot, which would raise around $170,000 annually. That money would then be used to pay for some flood mitigation projects directly and to provide local matches for grants to pay for others.

Some of those projects are laid out in the county’s Flood Mitigation Master Plan, created after serious flooding hit the Valley in 2011. They include recommended upgrades ditches and culverts, as well as new channels to redirect water into retention ponds.

But some landowners weren’t satisfied with those proposals. The owners of almost 200 lots in the district formally protested its creation. Several told commissioners during a hearing last week they didn’t believe the master plan was the best way to reduce flood risk.

Commissioners said Tuesday they had heard the concerns from district residents. They amended their resolution to allow the money the district raises to go toward alternative flood prevention programs. However, all the money must be spent within the district boundary.

“It doesn’t mean that everything everyone wants will be accomplished via this effort,” said Commissioner Andy Hunthausen. “It is, in my mind, that we will analyze every idea out there and determine through good data and science whether it’s going to be appropriate and effective to make a difference in this area.”

Commissioner Susan Good Geise also told property owners that any project the new district pays for will be thoroughly analyzed, to make sure it doesn’t increase the flood risk on any other property.

“Our first premise will be ‘Do No Harm,’” said Geise.