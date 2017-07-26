HELENA – Lewis and Clark County officials are giving the public a chance to see where their tax money will go towards improvements at the county jail.

In November, voters will decide on a $4 million annual operating levy for a renovated detention center and funding for alternatives to jail and to lower inmate recidivism.

Last year voters approved a $6 million bond to turn all three floors of the law enforcement center into jail space. The operation bond failed.

In an effort to get the word out regarding the chronically over-crowded jail, tours of the facility are being held Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said through the tours, the county hopes to personally demonstrate what detention officers have to do, show their work environment and explain how overcrowding creates unsafe work conditions at the facility.

Capacity for the jail is 80 beds. That level has been exceeded for years. As of June 16, the county had 117 people incarcerated with 37 housed in other facilities.

If you would like to book a tour of the jail, call Allen Ireland at 447-8235.