HELENA – The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, first responders and county leaders met just after the sun came up to develop a plan for assessing the situation in lincoln after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake just 5.5 miles from the small town hit early Thursday morning.

Over a map at the Lincoln Rural Fire Department, Sheriff Leo Dutton and Fire Chief Zach Muse divided up the area for patrols. They needed to check area bridges, city infrastructure and rural resident who may need assistance.

The primary goal, however, was just to be a visible presence to assure residents help is there if they needed it and to deter anyone who may be considering taking advantage of the situation.

Chief Muse said it is also important to check for damaged propane lines, chimneys and heating vents. If any of those are damaged it can increase the risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Just basically getting out, checking a little more in depth, seeing if there are any cabins that aren’t occupied that may have some issues, some propane tanks. Those are the ones we’re a little more worried about that no one will notice for awhile, don’t have neighbors close by,” Muse said.

Both Chief Muse and Sheriff Dutton said if you see something you suspect is earthquake damage that may be a hazard or if you see people who don’t look like they belong in the area, don’t hesitate to report it to authorities.