HELENA – After a lifetime of battling addiction, a Helena man can say he has been sober for two years.

Peter Bailor joined the Lewis and Clark County Treatment Court program back in June of 2015. On Monday, he graduated from that program after he quit abusing drugs and alcohol and regained his driver’s license.

During the graduation, Bailor was surrounded by friends, family and coworkers who expressed pride in his accomplishments.

Before seeking help, he faced multiple DUI charges and wasn’t welcome at family events.

Bailor said he knew it was time to get his life on track.

“[I was] sick and tired of being sick and tired. I wanted to change my life. I know how I’ve affected them in a negative way,” Bailor said. “Now I see how I’ve been affecting people in a positive way and I want to continue to be positive and helpful – give back to the community instead of taking from it.”

There are currently over twenty members participating in the county’s treatment court. All members are felons and are able to participate in the program in lieu of jail time.

On average, participants take 18 months to move through the program. District Judge James Reynolds meets with phase one participants once a week to stay up to date on their lives and activities.

The program consists of three different phases with members moving up through the phases until graduation.

“It was a good program and I’m glad I went through it. I turned a mountain into a molehill. It’s a life changing event for me,” Bailor said.