Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Great Falls.

The crash happened near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street just after noon, according to initial reports.

Witnesses tell MTN News that the crash may have involved a motorcycle and a car.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

A witness said that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and appeared to be conscious at the time.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

The Montana Department of Transportation said that all three eastbound lanes on 10th Avenue South between 7th Street and 9th Street are closed at this time.

We do not yet know what caused the crash, nor whether either driver will be cited.

We will update you if we get more information.