THREE FORKS – Crews are at the scene of a large grass fire located west of Highway 287 near Three Forks on Friday afternoon.

A helicopter could be seen from Price Road making water drops on the blaze.

Gallatin County and Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene with several fire crews. DNRC from Helena was also called out. The fire is reportedly under control at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kaitlin Corbett reporting for MTN