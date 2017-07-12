HELENA – A new e-commerce center is coming to the small town of Hays, on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

The Island Mountain Development Group broke ground on the 13,400 square feet call center on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, IMDG Board of Directors Member, Harlan Mount encouraged the employees and said, “Dream big. Look down the road and set yourself some goals; then work towards those goals. Not only in this business, this organization, but in your lives. This is the result of dreaming big.”

The new building will be able to house 270 call center employees, more than doubling the IMDG’s current workforce. It will also feature offices, a training center, exercise room and cafeteria.

The jobs come to the area with historically high unemployment rates. So far IMDG has decreased the unemployment rate by almost 50 percent they said in a press release.

The building is slated to open in October.

The development group is the economic arm of Assiniboine and Gros Ventre Tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian community.

