SAND SPRINGS – Weather conditions on Monday allowed hundreds of firefighters to gain ground on the Lodgepole Complex fires burning in Garfield County and Petroleum County in eastern Montana.

On Monday night, Tim Engrav, the public information officer for the Western Montana Type 2 Incident Management Team, said the fire has now burned 250,000 acres but is 20 percent contained.

As of Tuesday morning, 611 personnel were on scene. Large swaths of land were torched by multiple fires that make up the Lodgepole Complex.

“The wind is absolutely been a major factor with this fire, it’s pushed it every direction so far,” said Cindy Super, also a public information officer for the fires.

South of the fire activity, cattle could be seen along Highway 200 as barriers were broken and burned.

Fire officials said a significant amount of cattle feed has been destroyed. It’s unknown how many livestock have been killed, but many ranchers say they do not know where their cattle are.

The fire damaged about 45 power poles throughout area and crews worked on repairs.

More personnel arrived on scene from 34 states including hot shot crews to hit the front lines. Local fire agencies have also played a huge role in battling the blaze.

“They’ve got extraordinary initial attack capabilities,” said Super. “This fire started as 11 fires and they caught most of them. And a lot of that was with local resources. So the way folks help each other, I’m always impressed by Montana.”

Fire officials are working to control the growth of the fire before the weather becomes too hot and dry. Cooler temperatures are expected until later this week. Thursday and Friday’s forecasts are expected to be prime for fire growth with dry and windy conditions as a possibility.

MTN’s Dustin Klemann