The Lewis & Clark County and City of Helena 911 center says that four fires have broken out since noon in the county.

Two are near Augusta, one is near Wolf Creek, and another near Lincoln.

At least one structure has burned near Augusta.

The fire near Wolf Creek is being called the Lookout Fire, and has grown to more than 200 acres.

A shelter has been set up at Wolf Creek school as residents of Lynx Trail Drive, Whispering Pines Road, and North Lyons Creek Road have been evacuated.

More than two dozen homes have been evacuated at this point.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Sheriff Dutton said the Lookout Fire is moving east into areas already evacuated. Unless the wind changes drastically, the Sheriff’s Office does not plan to evacuate Little Wolf Creek Road (Highway 434)

The lightning-sparked Park Creek Fire has burned more than 40 acres north of Lincoln; the fire was sparked on Friday night by a passing storm.

There have been no reports of injuries or damaged buildings at this point, and officials say that no structures are currently threatened by the fire.

Kathy Bushnell of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest says that the fire is located at T15N, R9W, Section 26; it is bordered on three sides by previous fire/burned areas: NW Klondike Fire; N-NW Snow Talon Fire; and E Sucker Creek Fire.

Three 20-person fire crews, fire engines, and two helicopters have been ordered to help assist suppression efforts going on by the Forest Service-Lincoln District, DNRC and Lincoln Rural Fire personnel currently working the fire.

A temporary trail closure is in place due to fire activity. The closure covers Trail #418 from the trailhead on Sucker Creek Road to Snowbank Lake; and Trail #417 from the end of Forest Service Road #1821 to Stonewall Mountain Lookout.

There will be a community meeting at the Lincoln Community Hall at 7 pm on Sunday.

The fire burning near Augusta is called the Highway 435 Fire. Cascade County is sending resources to help fight the fire.