HELENA – Starting Monday some roads in Downtown Helena will be closed for street maintenance.

Helena Sand and Gravel said, Monday that work on several streets in the Downtown area is set to begin. The MDT Helena Urban Scrub Seal Project will be in effect Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the following areas will be closed for maintenance:

S. Park Avenue from the Broadway Street intersection to the Cruse Avenue intersection.

Cruse from Helena Avenue intersection to the intersection on Bradway.

On Friday crews will be stripping pavement on Henderson Street, Park Avenue, Cruse Avenue and Lamborn Street.

Parking will be closed on all streets while crews work. Expect detours in the areas.

For any questions call Helena Sand and Gravel at 461-2514 or 459-2011.