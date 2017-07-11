HELENA – First-hand details of a shooting on Little Wolf Creek Road last year were heard in district court Tuesday.

The testimony was part of Kaleb Daniels’ trial for Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

Cascade County resident Marshall Buus took the witness stand Tuesday morning and recalled, step by step, the details of the Dec 28 incident when he and his wife saw two individuals leave their cabin North of Wolf Creek as they pulled into their driveway.

Under questioning by Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher, Buus described how he approached the passenger side of a dark SUV parked in his driveway and demanded to know what the driver was doing.

Buus told the jury how the suspect, identified as Daniels, pointed a pistol at Buus’ face at close range.

“He reaches into his pocket and pulls out a chrome-plated automatic pistol and sticks it in my face and starts yelling at me something like ‘Get back,’ or ‘Get out,’ or something like that,” said Buus.

Gallagher asked Buus if he could describe the individual holding the gun.

“I don’t remember anything other than a pistol in my face at that point.”

Buus said as he backed away from the vehicle, his wife handed him a handgun from their truck. That’s when a second suspect at the cabin approached him. Buus said he started yelling for the suspect to stay where he was. When the suspect continued to approach him, Buus said he fired a warning shot in the ground.

When the second suspect continued moving forward, Buus said he fire another warning shot that the suspect “stepped into”, and was wounded in the leg. The suspect exclaimed, “You shot me!”

By that time, Daniels had positioned himself behind the cabin and he exchanged shots with Buus. Five .25 caliber shell cases were found on the ground by investigators at that location.

Buus said he heard one shot. He said since he didn’t want to shoot his cabin, he fired near where Daniels was standing.

As Daniels fled the area on foot, Buus said the escapee fired two more shots over his shoulder. Buus heard the second suspect calling to Daniels, “Don’t leave me! Come back and get me!”

Both suspects were captured later that day.

Buus told the jury the encounter probably took all of two minutes to unfold. “It was all a blur,” he said.

After the suspects left the area, 911 dispatchers advised Buus and his wife to stay in their truck to keep warm.

“What did you feel then?” asked Gallagher.

“You can’t explain it,” said Buus as he described pacing back and forth in front of his truck that cold December morning.

“Knots in the stomach, scared about what could happened to my family, my daughter, my son-in-law, my grandson.”

The trial continues Wednesday.