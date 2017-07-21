(HELENA) When a fire starts anywhere in Lewis and Clark County, the first calls come into the Helena-Lewis and Clark County 911 Communication Center. Dispatchers take information from the public, then use a computer system to determine which first responders should check the report out. Once crews are on the scene, the dispatchers keep in communication with them over the radio.

Jennifer Waites is one of 13 full-time dispatchers, officially called telecommunicators, who work at the center. She says, with dangerous fire conditions around the area, the center has increased its operations.

“July has been a very busy month for our 911 center,” Waites said.

Ordinarily, two or three dispatchers work at any given time. This month, there have been up to five.

“A lot of times our supervisors ask us to either come in early or stay late depending on the emergency call volume,” said Waites.

That call volume can be dramatic, especially at the start of an emergency incident. Last Friday and Saturday, when lightning sparked a number of fires, the dispatch center took more than 400 911 calls. With that many people trying to reach dispatchers, not all of them can immediately get through.

“If all the 911 lines are ringing and all the dispatchers are tied up, we have to prioritize and decide what emergency call we can put on hold, answer another call and then come back to the original call,” Waites said.

Waites says she is always paying attention to the weather. On some days, she says it’s clear before she goes into work that the dispatch center will be busy.

“The thought process I go through is just to make sure that I’m levelheaded and ready to do the job at hand,” she said.

Dispatchers have some advice for people calling in to report wildfires. They say you should get as much specific information as possible about the fire, including where it is and what kind of terrain it’s burning in.

“It’s always imperative to have the most information we can receive at the initial call, to help the first responders get to the scene accurately and know what they’re going to face, because their lives are also on the line,” Waites said.

They’re also encouraging residents to sign up for RAVE Alerts, the mass notification system Helena and Lewis and Clark County use to spread information quickly during emergencies. Waites said that can be especially valuable if a fire or other disaster requires evacuations.

“Everyone in that particular area that has signed up is informed,” she said. “That way the deputies don’t necessarily have to go door to door to door to make sure that evacuations are happening.”

Around 42,000 landline phones in Lewis and Clark County are automatically set up to receive RAVE Alert calls. But Peter Callahan, the manager of the 911 center, says that doesn’t help the people who only have cell phones. About 3,400 mobile phones in the county have been registered for RAVE Alerts.

You can find more information on RAVE Alerts and register your contact information on the county’s website.

Dispatchers say their most important advice is never to call 911 unless the situation is a true emergency. Callahan said the dispatch center received more than 200 911 calls after the magnitude 5.8 earthquake near Lincoln earlier this month – and only two legitimately required an emergency response.

As the summer goes on, employees at the 911 center know their busy period is likely to go on as well.

“We take it very seriously,” Waites said. “We know that seconds count.”

The dispatch center provides communication services to three law enforcement agencies, 16 fire departments, three ambulance services and a number of state and federal agencies. It handles an average of 26,000 911 calls every year.