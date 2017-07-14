Wayne Bartlett, the owner of the two pit bulls that caused the death of Melissa Barnes last month has been charged with two counts of vicious/dangerous dog and two counts failure to have current Rabies Vaccinations.

The dogs were euthanized on June 26. However, they did test negative for Rabies, and the results allowed the victim to donate her organs for transplant.

Bartlett has until July 28 to make his appearance in Justice Court.

When Bartlett was interviewed in June he said the dogs had never shown signs of aggression in the past.

Story continues below



MTN’s Morgan Davies