UPDATE (1:27 p.m.) – The Montana Department Of Justice announced Monday afternoon that The Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the case involving the death of a woman found on Sunday.

The body was discovered by a citizen on the side of the road near Jefferson City. When law enforcement arrived on scene they deemed the death “suspicious”.

Both the DOJ and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investing the case. Agencies supporting the investigation include the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the Montana Highway Patrol.

BOULDER – The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a body found just west of Jefferson City is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The body was found Sunday morning just before 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of Corbin Rd and Rifle Rd.

Witnesses told MTN that officers were on the scene for several hours on Sunday.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the body had been sent to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy as well as a confirmation of the woman’s identity.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person or any other details related to the incident.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Craig Doolittle said in a Facebook post on Monday that there was no perceived threat to the public.