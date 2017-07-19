HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock Wednesday declared a drought disaster throughout Eastern Montana.

The Executive Order covers 28 counties and five Indian Reservations.

Wednesday’s order expands an earlier drought disaster declaration covering 19 counties and two reservations.

In a statement, Gov. Bullock’s office said sustained high temperatures and drying winds had worsened conditions.

This disaster declaration directs the Montana Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and DNRC to do all they can to assist the U.S. Department of Agriculture in collecting information on the drought’s impact.

It also allows the Montana Department of Transportation to suspend “hours of service” regulations to ensure the delivery of livestock, feed, water, and agricultural tools to and from drought affected counties.

The counties impacted now include: Blaine, Big Horn, Carter, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Treasure, Valley, Yellowstone, Wheatland, and Wibaux.

The Indian Reservations covered by the Executive Order include Fort Peck Indian Reservation, Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, Crow Indian Reservation, and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservations.