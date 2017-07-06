An earthquake shook Montana just after midnight on Thursday.

Initial reports from the United State Geological Survey put the strength of the earthquake at magnitude 5.8. The USGS says the epicenter was about 5 miles South East of Lincoln.

Around 12:30 a.m. reports of shaking began spreading across social media.

Two separate events could be felt in the Helena area. People also reported feeling the earthquake in Great Falls, Missoula and Polson.

The July 6th earthquake follows a 4.5 magnitude quake in the West Yellowstone area on June 15th and two smaller quakes in Helena area in March of this year.

This is a developing story. We will post updates when more details are available.