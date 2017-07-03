HELENA – Around dusk on Tuesday, look to the sky above East Helena for the largest fireworks display in the county.

Thanks to community support, the East Helena Annual Fireworks Display was able to meet their goal of $30,000 to continue the tradition.

Organizer of the event Shellie Mitchel said that she’s proud they can give the Capital City the fireworks display that it deserves.

Mitchel added that the real thanks needs to go to the community.

“The fundraising has been outstanding,” said Mitchel, “And the community support… I’m overwhelmed.”

Dean Fowler who also helped organize the event said “It’s been a pleasure for us putting it together and talking to the community about it, and we were blessed to take it over.”

Donations are still being accepted to make this year’s display even grander, any money left over will go to next year’s display.

