HELENA – An East Helena man has been charged after allegedly trying to drag a Sheriff’s Deputy alongside his car and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Kyle A. Hamm was arrested Saturday afternoon after he was seen leaving the Pele Mobile Home Park at high speed.

Charging documents said when law enforcement officers pulled Hamm over, he was uncooperative, refusing orders to exit the vehicle, throwing items around in the vehicle and refusing to turn down his car radio.

When a deputy tried to physically remove Hamm from the vehicle, Hamm allegedly began to drive away, causing the deputy to think Hamm was trying to drag him.

A high speed chase followed, across the Helena Valley and through several subdivisions. The chase ended after Hamm plowed through a fence and into a farmer’s field where his vehicle overheated and stalled.

Hamm faces felony criminal endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as several misdemeanors charges. Bond in the case is set at $25,000.