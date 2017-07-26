(HELENA) Economists say Montana’s job market is in good shape, but business owners are seeing weaker earnings.

Those were some of the major points discussed in the 12th annual Economic Update Series, a statewide tour featuring analysis from the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. The series is hosted by the Montana Chamber of Commerce’s foundation.

The tour stopped at the Radisson Colonial Hotel in Helena Wednesday morning. Patrick Barkey, director of the BBER, told those in attendance that employees are doing relatively well in Montana. Unemployment is very low – around 4.5 percent – and wages have been gradually increasing.

But Barkey also pointed to a large decrease in “proprietor’s income,” or earnings the owners of unincorporated businesses pay themselves.

“We’ve actually reached a period, both in Montana and in the U.S. economy, where wage and salary folks are doing better than business owners,” he said.

Farmers and ranchers have seen an especially large decrease in earnings. Barkey said Montana saw the biggest drop in real farm earnings of any state from 2015 to 2016. He said agricultural businesses have faced a number of challenges, from low crop prices to drought.

Barkey said slow earnings growth has had a noticeable effect on the state’s tax revenues.

“Our personal income tax for the last three fiscal years has been relatively flat – in fact almost exactly flat,” he said. “We’re an income tax state; that matters.”

Barkey said economists aren’t certain yet if weak earnings are a sign of serious issues for Montana business, or if business owners are simply shifting some of their income to the upcoming year in expectation that the Trump administration will implement tax reforms.

Wednesday’s presentation also included remarks by Darryl James, executive director of the Montana Infrastructure Coalition. James said the state needs to make upgrades to things like highways and rural water systems. He argued carefully targeted spending on infrastructure could help improve Montana’s economy.

James said Montana has a “systemic problem” with how it funds critical infrastructure. He called on elected leaders to consider alternative methods, like local option taxes or public-private partnerships, to pay for needed projects.

“We need to think about funding structures that take the politics out, I think, as much as you can,” he said.

Helena was the fourth stop of the Economic Update Series, after presentations in Billings, Bozeman and Butte. The speakers also appeared at the Hilton Garden Inn in Great Falls Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, they’ll visit Missoula and Kalispell.