HELENA – Residents with homes near the lookout fire were allowed to return their property on Tuesday.

More than 40 homes in the Lyons Creek Road area had been under an evacuation order since the fire erupted last Saturday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office continued to operate a roadblock in the area. Area residents remain under a pre-evacuation order and are required to check in at the roadblock.

The fire remains just under 400 acres in size.

Fire managers said the additional resources from the Type 1 Incident Management Team that took over on Monday allowed for a direct attack and helped hold the fire line.

Crews have been assigned to protect structures in the Lyons Creek Area.