ROCK CREEK – Gusty winds on Thursday afternoon drove a quick moving wildfire in Western Montana to over 400 acres.

Lolo National Forest spokesman Boyd Hartwig reports evacuations have been ordered for homes in the Brewster Creek area of the Rock Creek drainage in Granite County. Meanwhile, pre-evacuation notices are up for a portion of lower Rock Creek (between mile markers five and 13) in the Goat Creek area.

Only local traffic is being allowed on Rock Creek Road from mile marker one to Gillis Bridge.

The Goat fire is burning about six miles south of the old Bonita Guard Station near Interstate 90 and about one mile east of Rock Creek Road with Granite County emergency officials asking for help battling the blaze.

Firefighters from Clinton, the Missoula Rural Fire District, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service are battling the blaze with the help of helicopters which are making water drops on the Goat Fire.