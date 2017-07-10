UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) Local authorities are continuing to evacuate homes and cabins — as well as closing some area roads — after a wildfire in Sanders County grew quickly to 400 acres on Sunday.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation with evacuations in the Bend Ranger Station area due to the proximity of the Lazier Creek 3 Fire.

The Sheriff’s Office has also closed down the ACM and Thompson River roads will be from milepost 18 to U.S. Highway 2.

Fire managers report the blaze grew from 80 acres Sunday morning and continues to actively burn grass and brush, prompting the evacuations. A Type 2 team is taking over management of the fire on Monday.

“The neighbors were suggested that they evacuate and so they asked us to come get their horses and we actually ran into our other neighbors that were kind enough that we didn’t have to go home and get our horse trailer and they put them in their horse trailer,” one area resident told MTN News.

The DNRC Northwest Land Office has seen 20 new fires since Friday.

There are several other fires that were sparked late Friday by lightning.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reported that the blazes are scattered throughout the Pleasant Valley, Happy’s Inn, ACM and Fisher River areas.

A Type 2 team has been ordered to manage the fires and arrived on Monday.

The Rogers Mountain fire has burned 50 acres several miles northwest of Happy’s Inn in grass, brush and timber on steep slopes. Single engine air tankers are working the fire and heavy air tankers are on order for Monday.

Pre-evacuation notices have been recommended for the communities north of U.S. Highway 2 and northwest of Happy’s Inn meaning that there is a fire in the area that may require evacuation.

The DNRC reported firefighters are working to contain multiple fires using engines, water tenders and helicopters. The blazes are in various percentages of containment. A helibase has also been set up at Lost Prairie for aircraft assigned to the fire.

information from Nicole Miller included in this report.