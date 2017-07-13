An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for parts of Montana on Saturday. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana for Friday as dangerous fire weather conditions will develop. Heat and fire danger go hand in hand, and this weekend will be ripe with both. Friday will be a hot day with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Northwest winds up over 20mph at times in eastern Montana will create dangerous fire weather conditions, in an area that already has fires burning. Saturday will be the hottest day of this latest heat wave. Temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s for the entire state. Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible. Please stay hydrated, find a way to cool down, and limit outdoor activity. Listen to your body. Check on neighbors that might not have a way to cool down or that may be susceptible. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely, and should impact outdoor activities like the Symphony Under the Stars and the East Helena Rodeo. I’d bring rain gear. Thunderstorms will produce some heavy downpours, but also lightning strikes and gusty winds that could start new wildfires. Sunday, a cool front will move through the state with bad fire weather conditions. Wind will be gusty, humidity will be lowering, and there will be a few thunderstorms as well. Highs will be cooler, in the 80s and 90s. Early next week, high temperatures will drop back into the 80s ending this latest heat wave. A few spots will return to the lower 90s later in the week, but I do not see as intense heat farther down the road.

Be safe and cool!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist