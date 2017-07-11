An Arizona man with two decades of kayaking experience was found dead in Rock Creek south of Red Lodge on Tuesday morning, according to the Carbon County Sheriff.

Thomas Bajo, 67, was pronounced dead around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

His body was pulled from the river near Upper Eastside Road, according to Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

McQuillan said Bajo and a friend had just entered the water at Lion’s Camp on Monday when his kayak hit a rock and overturned.

Bajo was trapped upside down before he fell out and was washed downstream.

The friend who was kayaking with Bajo called 911 and reported the incident.

Bajo had been wearing a helmet, life jacket and dry suit, according to McQuillan.

The Arizona man, who died one day before his birthday, had 20 years of kayaking experience. McQuillan said Bajo did everything right and likely couldn’t have prevented his death.

The friend who was kayaking with Bajo was not injured.

Last month, a Georgia man who was fishing with friends drowned in Rock Creek.

MTN’s Aja Goare