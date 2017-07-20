EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE BEHAVIOR AND WEATHER.

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for most of Montana through Friday evening. A dry cold front will move through Montana tonight. This front has kicked up winds which have fanned the flames of every fire in Montana, and most wildfires are growing rapidly. Heavy smoke is spreading across Big Sky Country and the air quality will deteriorate tonight and Friday. If you live near a wildfire that is currently burning, be prepared to evacuate as winds are rapidly pushing current fires to the east. Fires will likely continue to grow tonight and Friday, as the wind will maintain intensity. Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the 80s, but it will still be very dry and windy. Existing wildfires will grow, and new wildfires could readily start. The wind will slowly ease up late in the evening. This weekend will offer somewhat of a break, as winds ease up. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90 on Saturday, and in the 90s Sunday. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late Sunday evening across southwest Montana up to around the Capital. Monday, scattered thunderstorms are likely with highs in the 80s and 90s. Next week, thunderstorms will move through the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s, and the fire danger will continue.

Please be careful!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist