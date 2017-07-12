HELENA – The FBI announced Wednesday that Eric Fletcher is no longer wanted and has been arrested.

On June 29 the FBI released a wanted poster for Fletcher.

The agency reported that at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Fletcher surrendered to authorities at the federal courthouse in Portland. He was arraigned that afternoon.

Fletcher will be transferred to Missoula for a court appearance on Aug. 1, before Judge Jeremiah Lynch.

He was charged with conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.