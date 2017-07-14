LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal authorities searching for a fugitive Kentucky lawyer involved in a massive Social Security fraud case have released surveillance photos that they say show him at a gas station and a Walmart in New Mexico in early June.

Amy Hess is the FBI’s top agent in Kentucky. She said Friday that Eric Conn fled in June using a truck owned and registered by an unidentified co-conspirator to a “dummy” company in Montana.

Hess says the FBI traced the truck to New Mexico, where it was abandoned.

She says there’s no indication Conn crossed into Mexico.

The FBI released details the same day Conn was sentenced in absentia in Lexington, Kentucky, to 12 years in prison. Conn pleaded guilty to charges stemming from more than $500 million in Social Security fraud.

On Friday the FBI posted on their Facebook Page that they were offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Conn’s arrest.

If you have any information regarding Conn, please contact your local FBI field office or tips.fbi.gov.

