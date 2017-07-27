HELENA – Montana’s Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines’ Office announced Thursday afternoon that the FEMA had approved emergency funding for the Lodgepole Complex Fires in eastern Montana.

The Lodgepole Complex is made up of multiple fires that have burned some 270,000 acres in Garfield County.

The Bullock Administration told MTN that they applied for a fire management assistance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency last week, but that the request was denied.

The Bullock Administration appealed the denial and Montana’s U.S. Senators Democrat Jon Tester and Daines, as well as Representative Greg Gianforte, urged FEMA Administrator Brock Long to reconsider.

The Montana officials released statements Thursday in response to the grant.

“As firefighters from across the country battles blazes in all corners of Montana, I’m pleased the federal government has reconsidered our request for help,” said Governor Bullock.

“We are glad to see FEMA urgently and quickly prioritize our request to provide the necessary relief for Montanans,” Daines and Gianforte stated in a press release Thursday.

“These funds will help protect Montana families, businesses, and lands that are threatened by the nation’s largest fire,” Tester said in a statement.

The grant is 75 percent federal money with a 25 percent state money match. The money can be applied to fire suppression costs, which includes fire camps and evacuation shelters.

According to the Bullock Administration, the request for eligibility to apply did not include a specific amount of funding.

On Sunday Bullock issued an executive order declaring a fire emergency in Montana.