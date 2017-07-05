The man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Fergus County has been identified.

He was one of two people who died on Sunday in separate crashes in Central Montana.

Roberto Junior Corona of Winifred was 36 years old, according to the Fergus County Coroner. The other person who died in Phillips County has yet to be identified.

The crash was reported to the MHP at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. MHP said that a Ford F-150 was southbound on Secondary Highway 236.

Corona failed to negotiate a curve and the truck began to go counter-clockwise. The truck then went off the road in a wide skid and rolled.

Corona, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, was thrown from the vehicle.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate to determine if speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.