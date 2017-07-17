Emergency crews are battling a fire on the north side of Great Falls.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Initial reports indicated that the fire originated in an old barn; the structure was destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known; there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The fire is located several hundred yards north of 41st Avenue North and several hundred yards west of 2nd Street NE.

There were concerns that if the fire spread, it could have threatened several homes in the area, similar to what happened last summer during the “Vineyard Fire” that triggered dozens of evacuations in the same area.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department were among the responding agencies.

They quickly contained the fire and were in “mop up” mode within about an hour.

People are urged to stay away from the scene in order to let firefighters and emergency personnel through.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated.