A fire burning more than 1,000 acres in Musselshell County was growing on Friday, according to the Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services.

What’s being called the North Delphia Fire is now about 1,200 acres in size, according to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page.

Crews in the area have started evacuations. The DES has set up a shelter and is working with the extension office for any livestock taken from the fire to be housed. Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Roundup Community Center those evacuated.

At this time crews are working hard to protect structures and slow the fire progression what they can, their Facebook page reported.

The blaze started near Buckhorn Lane north of the North Delphia Subdivision.

Several aircraft have been brought in to tackle the blaze as smoke settled into the Bull Mountains.

As the fire moved toward Highway 12, Musselshell Sheriff Deputies implemented traffic restrictions. Law enforcement planned to close Highway 12 East from mile markers 182 to 186, according to DES.

People are asked to stay out of the area.