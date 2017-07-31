ARLEE – The latest numbers show that the Liberty Fire burning east of Arlee exploded to 2,000 acres on Sunday.

The explosive fire growth prompted Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies to go door-to-door to around 170 residences that were placed on an evacuation warning . The fire is currently about five miles from Placid Lake.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reported that strong winds have pushed the blaze from Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal lands onto the Lolo National Forest.

Authorities warned people along north and south Placid Lake roads as well as on Shining Shirt Road and Beaver Creek Road.

According to MCSO, this is the first step in which deputies have attempted to make in-person contact to let people know that a situation is threatening the area.

Residents were told to start preparing for a possible short notice evacuation if it becomes necessary. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 258-4636.