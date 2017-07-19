UPDATE: – Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said the fire is under control and has only burned between 1.5 and two acres.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire and no reports of any structural damage.

HELENA – We have reports of a fire on a hillside by Eagle Bay near Canyon Ferry.

A helicopter was seen dropping water on the fire. Smoke can be seen from the road.

Story continues below



We have a reporter on scene. No other details are available right now, we will update the story as we get more information.